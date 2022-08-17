Alert: Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
- Anglers finding perch and panfish
- Millions of baby swings, rockers recalled after child dies
- New Evart AD excited to continue success
- West Michigan family needs help finding missing 28-year-old man
- Social security benefits going up in 2023?
- Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore
- Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
- Church of the Nazarene celebrating its 100th anniversary
Most Popular
- Brown subsequently cooperated in the investigation and prosecution of the persons operating the...
- Walmart reached a deal to offer access to Paramount Global's streaming service as a perk of its...
- The FBI has identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual...
- Reed City Church of the Nazarene's 100th anniversary celebration will include a special church...