Alert: David Roth wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Idaho primary election.

Little Red Barn Soap Co. owner turns hobby into business A good soap can make all the difference in a relaxing bath, shower, or even hand wash, and one...

Reed City High School hosts 139th commencement ceremony Reed City High School hosted its 139th annual commencement ceremony this weekend on the football...

Michigan judge suspends old state abortion law Planned Parenthood of Michigan brought the issue of the 91-year-old law to court.