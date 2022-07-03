Alert: Danish police say 'several dead' in Copenhagen mall shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say 'several dead' in Copenhagen mall shooting.
- Evart holds activities for Fourth of July, sesquicentennial
- Parades, fireworks and more planned for July 4 weekend
- Arenado, Cards hit 4 straight HRs in 1st; late HR tops Phils
- Reed City Brewing holds second annual golf outing July 8
- DC police: 2 die when truck hits bicyclist, fireworks stand
- Ebels General Store becomes new staple in Reed City
- Hall, Hoskins homer, lead Phillies past Arenado, Cardinals
- Trump knew people had weapons Jan. 6
Most Popular
- With the release of a biopic on a famous singer, there's no doubt the artist's music is going to...
- Since the beginning of the current global outbreak, 5,115 cases have been confirmed in 51...
- Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra...
- Michigan residents are reminded to avoid foam on waterbodies like lakes, rivers and streams as...