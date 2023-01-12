Alert: 'Dangerous' tornado slams Selma, Alabama, as giant storm system blows across the South

SELMA, Alabama (AP) — 'Dangerous' tornado slams Selma, Alabama, as giant storm system blows across the South.
- List of nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards
- Designers look to nature, landfills for new decor materials
- Tennessee program lets victims shield their addresses
- Osceola County community events calendar for 01/11/2023
- Reed City girls basketball dominate for second win of the season
- Defenses rule: Reed City girls fall 27-14
- Iron Strength & Fitness joins Evart small business community
- Guinea pigs found in Midland cemetery to find new homes
Most Popular
- Evart’s girls basketball team made it eight in a row with a 60-36 Highland Conference win over...
- Pine River girls basketball fell just short against Manton on Thursday, with Emma Tice leading...
- As the score would indicate, it was a defensive battle on Tuesday night with Ludington’s girls...
- Evart boys basketball finished the week 2-0 after a strong defensive performance against Pine...