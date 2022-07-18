Alert: Court transcript shows a US judge planned to renege on a plea deal and imprison Roman Polanski for sex with teen in 1977

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court transcript shows a US judge planned to renege on a plea deal and imprison Roman Polanski for sex with teen in 1977.
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy
- Devotion in Motion dance studio to open in Reed City in autumn
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Toys for Tots raises money at Reed City yard sale
- Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia
- Police: Florida man killed mom after luring her to his home
- US Forecast
Most Popular
- The massive $76 billion budget steers hundreds of millions of dollars in public funding to...
- There’s more to a cemetery than just the eternally interred. Just about every stone artistically...
- The No. 9 jersey wearer played in more World Series games than anyone in the 1960s winning three...
- Motor City, once featured in a TIME Special Report called "The Tragedy of Detroit - How a great...