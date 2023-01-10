Alert: Constantine, the former and last King of Greece, has died at age 82, doctors announce

Defenses rule: Reed City girls fall 27-14 As the score would indicate, it was a defensive battle on Tuesday night with Ludington’s girls...

Evart boys basketball uses strong defense in win over Pine River Evart boys basketball finished the week 2-0 after a strong defensive performance against Pine...

Evart scorer explodes for 30 points in Wildcat victory Marcel White found his scoring touch in a huge way on Tuesday. The Evart basketball standout...