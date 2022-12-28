Alert: Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.
- Mecosta-Osceola Career Center names outstanding students
- Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas
- José Andrés and his daughters eat their way through Spain
- States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation
- 1st 2 years revealed President Biden's generational ambition
- Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year
- Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution
- Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir
Most Popular
- The Reed City city council approved a contract with Republic Services for solid waste management...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The official start of winter is right around the corner and Consumers Energy is providing funding...
- Reed City basketball earned its second win of the season with a win over Grant. Xavier Allen led...