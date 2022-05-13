Alert: California's tax revenues have surged, leaving state with record-smashing budget surplus of nearly $100 billion

Bird flu makes jump to mammals: three baby foxes die in Michigan Three red fox kits died from highly pathogenic avian influenza in Michigan, which is the state's...

Pearl Harbor sailor ID'd, laid to rest in Missouri Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its...

Taste of Muskegon announces restaurants, food trucks in 2022 fest The 16th annual Taste of Muskegon is set to bring more than 30 food trucks and restaurants to...