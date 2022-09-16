Alert: British government says the expected wait in line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is now over 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — British government says the expected wait in line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is now over 24 hours.
- Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways
- Red Antler Farm brings native New Zealand pigs to Reed City
- Evart Family Practice hosting Drug Take Back event Sept. 21
- What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
- Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
- VanderWall presents Evart with plaque for sesquicentennial
- Chile presents appeal to FIFA in World Cup case with Ecuador
- 'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
Most Popular
- Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the...
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...
- A Venezuelan family seeking asylum in the United States was bused to New York in May, per Gov....
- Later this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be conducting some nighttime...