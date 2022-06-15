Alert: Brazil federal police: Suspect confessed and took officers to spot where he buried bodies of pair missing in Amazon area

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil federal police: Suspect confessed and took officers to spot where he buried bodies of pair missing in Amazon area.
- "Shop around the track" in Reed City draws a crowd
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
- 3 hurt in fire in row homes on block where pride flag burned
- Evart holds scavenger hunt to celebrate city's sesquicentennial
- New Johnny's Market in Reed City holds ribbon cutting
- Family comes together to save animals at Furry Paws Rescue
Most Popular
- Uber also listed its 50 "most unique lost items" and this includes a tortoise, a diamond...
- People experiencing mental health crises in the United States will soon be able to call a...
- Reed City Community Education hosted a “Shop around the track” summer craft show this weekend at...
- Renovations on the former Hersey Elementary School in Hersey are “moving steadily along,” getting...