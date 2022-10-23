Alert: Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation.
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
- Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1
- Get a Canon printer for only $19 at Walmart for Black Friday
- Brooke Whipple opens bake shop at her farm in Osceola County
- These colorful Keurig K-Mini coffee makers are 50% off on Amazon
- Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead
- Trans student defends bathroom usage at Reed City board meeting
Most Popular
- It came down to the wire, but the Reed City Coyotes couldn’t quite get the break they needed with...
- Nora Smoes seems ready to end her Reed City cross country career on a high note.
- Evart’s football was forced to play on Friday night without one of its top players, Cole Hopkins,...
- At stake was a share of the Central State Activities Association Gold Division title and the Reed...