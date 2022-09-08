Alert: Blinken announces $2 billion in US military aid for Ukraine, other European nations threatened by Russia

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — Blinken announces $2 billion in US military aid for Ukraine, other European nations threatened by Russia.
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage
- Georgia officials: DNA shows trucker killed teen in 1988
- Where to find the cheapest gas in Osceola County
- TX Forecast
- PHOTOS: Oxford Farm opens fall season with corn mazes, pumpkins
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
Most Popular
- Drum roll please... Here are the 2022 CMA nominees for best artist, group, single and more.
- This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being...
- Oxford Farm in Hersey welcomed fall with its opening weekend of corn mazes, games, photo ops and...
- Cedar Point announced the permanent retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster Sept. 6.