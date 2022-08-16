Alert: Biden signs climate, health, tax law, a key piece of his domestic agenda, aiming to lift Democrats ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden signs climate, health, tax law, a key piece of his domestic agenda, aiming to lift Democrats ahead of midterms.
- Anglers finding perch and panfish
- New Evart AD excited to continue success
- 3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast
- Millions of baby swings, rockers recalled after child dies
- Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash
- Alert: Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by...
- Number of schools using pay to participate for athletics declines statewide
- Social security benefits going up in 2023?
Most Popular
- Walmart reached a deal to offer access to Paramount Global's streaming service as a perk of its...
- The FBI has identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual...
- Reed City Church of the Nazarene's 100th anniversary celebration will include a special church...
- The items were sold at Buy BuyBaby stores, Target, Amazon and 4moms.com nationwide between...