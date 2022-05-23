Alert: Biden: Recession in US not inevitable, says economy has 'problems,' but 'less consequential than the rest of the world'

TOKYO (AP) — Biden: Recession in US not inevitable, says economy has 'problems,' but 'less consequential than the rest of the world.'
- Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
- Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee dies
- Johnson makes Indy 500 pole shootout in 1st qualifying run
- Man kills wife and 2 teens in Alabama home, then kills self
- University of Delaware increasing tuition by 3 percent
- School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting
- Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar
- Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment
Most Popular
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles...
- Beer fanatics will return to Michigan's Little Bavaria this weekend for the 25th annual World...
- Breaking down individual states, both Illinois and Michigan prefer Marco's Pizza as their No. 1...
- Do you smell children?