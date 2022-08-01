Alert: Biden: 'Justice has been delivered' in US strike killing al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri; 'this terrorist leader is no more'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: 'Justice has been delivered' in US strike killing al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri; 'this terrorist leader is no more.'
