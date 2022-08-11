Alert: Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide

July CPI: Inflation slows, but food prices still high After months of steady increases, the July Consumer Price Index rose 8.5%, a smaller jump than in...

Video: First day of school goes bad with Florida car jacking Video: A report from Florida shows a mother loading her vehicle for the first day of school when...

Reed City's Great American Crossroads Celebration returns Aug.... The Great American Crossroads Celebration is set for another year of family-fun festivities in...