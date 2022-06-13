Alert: Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack.
