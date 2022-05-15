Alert: Authorities: Multiple people shot at Southern California church, 1 person detained

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities: Multiple people shot at Southern California church, 1 person detained.
- Reed City grad, Veteran receives distinguished alumni award
- PHOTO: Blessing of the Hands at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- 7 people injured during clash between motorcycle clubs
- Rapids up home streak to 22 with 2-0 victory over LAFC
- Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race
- Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
- Bird flu makes jump to mammals: three baby foxes die in Michigan
- K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized
Most Popular
- A Michigan legend in the pickle industry Robert J. Vlasic died peacefully of natural causes at...
- The full moon and lunar eclipse happen this weekend. Here's what to know about the celestial...
- There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care...
- Northwestern University researchers have discovered a master gene that will overcome a "major...