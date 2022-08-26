Alert: Arizona Supreme Court throws initiative expanding voting and rolling back GOP election law changes off November ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court throws initiative expanding voting and rolling back GOP election law changes off November ballot.
Most Popular
- Saturdays at the Depot will feature a new guest, or two if you count the dummy. Ventriloquist...
- Michigan Supreme Court Judge Richard H. Bernstein has always dreamed of gripping the steering...
- Cancel student debt or hold Universities accountable? Some politicians suggest tapping into...
- After three years in the making, the Reed City Disc Golf Course offered a “sneak peek” for disc...