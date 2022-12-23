Alert: An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 5.5% in November from a year earlier

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 5.5% in November from a year earlier.
- Reed City wrestlers have huge night
- Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage in Walmart
- NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game
- 'The Best Man' wraps up storylines with new Peacock series
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas
- Big Rapids Township board addresses questions on potential battery factory
Most Popular
- Reed City girls basketball fell to Grant in CSAA Conference action on Friday despite a strong...
- Reed City placed second at the eight-team South Haven Invitational going 4-1 on the day
- A solid early half of the wrestling season continues for the Reed City Coyotes, who are now 7-2
- Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43...