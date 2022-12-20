Alert: Amazon agrees to make major changes to business practices in Europe to settle antitrust investigations

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amazon agrees to make major changes to business practices in Europe to settle antitrust investigations.
- The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
- A Gray night for the Wildcats: Sisters lead Evart over Manton
- Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas
- A defensive win: Big Rapids boys pull out 33-16 win over Reed City
- This cozy, portable ceramic heater is 50% off at Walmart
- Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco at World Cup
Most Popular
- Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43...
- Pine River's girls wrestling team competed in the assembly dual at Whittemore Prescott last week.
- Addy Gray enters this season as one of the area’s top basketball players, and is looking to help...
- One down, two to go. So far, it’s been a great senior sports season for Reed City’s Noah Morgan....