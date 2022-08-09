Alert: Albuquerque police arrest "primary suspect" in killings of 4 Muslim men that have shaken New Mexico's largest city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police arrest "primary suspect" in killings of 4 Muslim men that have shaken New Mexico's largest city.
- Whitmer: Road projects completed in Mecosta, Osceola counties
- Appeals court restores death sentence for family's death
- Reed City wrestlers take part in tire collection project
- Man shoots woman with own gun, takes child hostage
- Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
- Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Prosecutors: Man charged with killing mom poses flight risk
- Police: Man who killed 3 children, self livestreamed threats
Most Popular
- A 39-year-old Alanson man has been taken into custody for stealing a vehicle from a home and...
- Anglers continue to have success across the area.
- The annual tire and electronics collection for the Osceola-Lake Conservation district took place...
- Fishing is picking up in the Baldwin area, and anglers are getting excited for the eventual...