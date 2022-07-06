Alert: AP source: Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to interview with House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to interview with House Jan. 6 committee.
