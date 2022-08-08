Alert: AP source: FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was related to whether Trump took classified information from White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was related to whether Trump took classified information from White House.
- Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
- Whitmer: Road projects completed in Mecosta, Osceola counties
- North End Grocery demolished to make room for new Biggby
- Project Starburst announces ExtravaCANza sculpture contest
- Prosecutors: Man charged with killing mom poses flight risk
- Wall Street ending flat as investors await inflation updates
- Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
- Ebels General Store becomes new staple in Reed City
