Alert: A Sierra National Forest spokesman says more than 6,000 ordered to evacuate fast-moving California wildfire

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra National Forest spokesman says more than 6,000 ordered to evacuate fast-moving California wildfire.
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- Dick's Last Resort restaurant opens in Michigan Aug. 8
- 'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'
- Crossroads Car Show in Reed City earns over $8,000 for Veterans'...
- Reed City officials approve busking permit, variance
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- PASTOR'S PEN: Cancer, mortality and choices
- Brooke Whipple opens bake shop at her farm in Osceola County
Most Popular
- Hunter Shawn Allen has made it his mission to protect local livestock and pets from an overgrown...
- Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the monkeypox vaccine supply...
- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday.
- A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was taken in for a mental health evaluation after Michigan...