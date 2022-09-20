Alert: 47 charged in Minnesota scheme feds say exploited pandemic to steal $250 million from program to feed low-income kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — 47 charged in Minnesota scheme feds say exploited pandemic to steal $250 million from program to feed low-income kids.
