Alert: 2 buses collide head-on in central Senegal; at least 40 dead, 78 injured

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — 2 buses collide head-on in central Senegal; at least 40 dead, 78 injured.
- Brooke Whipple opens bake shop at her farm in Osceola County
- Dariq Whitehead helps No. 16 Duke edge Boston College 65-64
- Adama Sanogo leads No. 4 UConn to 69-60 win over Creighton
- PASTOR'S PEN: Our confessions for 2023
- Business Highlights: Job gains, Twitter leak
- Reed City ice rink ready for use
- Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
- WWE's Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
Most Popular
- It was a game of spurts and Ithaca made the most of its chances to overpower the host boys...
- Ty Kailing found the shooting touch at the right time on Friday. The Reed City senior scored 16...
- The Reed City girls basketball Coyotes won their first game on the season over Midland Calvary...
- It came down to the wire in the final round of the day with Reed City squeaking out a close 38-36...