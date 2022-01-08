Albania: Politician's supporters storm party headquarters LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 1:44 p.m.
1 of23 Employees of Democrats' Party use a fire extinguisher against protesters who try to invade at the headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Albanian opposition supporters have clashed with each other and tried to storm their party headquarters following an internal fight for the party leadership. Former leader Sali Berisha of the main opposition Democratic Party has created a grouping trying to remove the party leader Lulzim Basha from the post accusing him of being a "hostage" of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania used a water cannon trick and tear gas to disperse protests who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership.
Scores of officers pushed back hundreds of protesters who had stormed the ground floor of the center-right Democratic Party’s headquarters. They detained 25 of the trespassers and eight party staff members as the two sides clashed, authorities said.