Alaska school in race with climate change for new building Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 6:01 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force/Alaska National Guard photo shows the William Miller Memorial School, larger structure top right, which is being severely eroded by the nearby Kuskokwim River in the village of Napakiak, Alaska, on Dec. 3, 2019. The school is just 64 feet (19.51 meters) from the Kuskokwim River, and it's getting closer every year. Just two years ago, the school was less than 200 feet (60.96 meters) from the river. Climate change is a contributing factor in the erosion caused by the Kuskokwim, a river that becomes an ice highway for travelers in the winter. (Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force/Alaska National Guard via AP, File) Emily Farnsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - The sun rises over the Kuskokwim River in Napakiak, Alaska on Dec. 3, 2019. Climate change is a contributing factor in the erosion caused by the Kuskokwim, a 700 mile-long (1,125-kilometers) river that becomes an ice highway for travelers in the winter. It has been an ongoing problem in Napakiak, but the pace has accelerated in the past few years. It's a dilemma seen in numerous Alaska communities affected by a warming climate that is thawing permafrost, permanently frozen soil, and compromising river banks. Mark Thiessen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - This Dec. 3, 2019, photo shows frost hanging off the sign of the William Miller Memorial School, a public school in Napakiak, Alaska. The school that is in danger of being lost to erosion because of climate change is at the top of the state’s list for the construction of a new school building. The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development put the school in the southwest Alaska village of Napakiak at the top of its priority list for replacement for the upcoming fiscal year, KYUK-AM reported. Mark Thiessen Show More Show Less
5 of5
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A school that is in danger of being lost to erosion because of climate change is at the top of the state’s list for the construction of a new school building.
The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development put the school in the southwest Alaska village of Napakiak at the top of its priority list for replacement for the upcoming fiscal year, KYUK-AM reported.