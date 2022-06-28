Alaska governor outlines finalized state budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a finalized state budget Tuesday that he said will pay off the state's lingering oil and gas tax credits and invest in areas such as public safety, education and infrastructure.

Dunleavy, a Republican who faces reelection this year, vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed spending, including $62.5 million for school major maintenance, $49.5 million for statewide and University of Alaska deferred maintenance and $89.3 million in extra contributions to state retirement trust funds, according to a summary from his budget office.