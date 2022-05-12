Alabama shipwreck holds key for kin of enslaved Africans JAY REEVES, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 9:12 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Members of the team assessing the sunken wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, are shown looking at timbers from the schooner near Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The ship was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 An scanned image of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, is shown on a computer screen near Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A crew spent days on a river assessing the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A diver removes a sunken tree from the wreck of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, near Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A crew spent days assessing remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Maritime archaeologist James Delgado and Lisa Jones, executive director of the Alabama Historical Commission, are shown on a barge working near the sunken remains of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, near Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Members of the team assessing the sunken wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, are shown looking at timbers from the schooner near Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The ship was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Timbers from the wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, are shown on a barge near Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The ship was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Maritime archaeologist James Delgado, left, speaks at a public forum about the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, in Mobile, Ala., on Monday, May 2, 2022. A crew is working to assess the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A crane operator works at the wreck of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, near Mobile, Ala., on Monday, May 2, 2022. A crew spent days working to assess the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Daniel Fiore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Crew members leave Mobile, Ala., on their way to the wreck of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, on Monday, May 2, 2020. A team spent days on a coastal river assessing the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Keys to the past and the future of a community descended from enslaved Africans lie in a river bottom on Alabama's Gulf Coast, where the remains of the last known U.S. slave ship rest a few miles from what's left of the village built by the newly freed people after the Civil War.
Work performed this month will help answer a question residents of the area called Africatown USA are anxious to resolve: Can remnants of the slave ship Clotilda be retrieved from the water to both fill out details about their heritage and to serve as an attraction that might revitalize the place their ancestors built after emancipation?