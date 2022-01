HILLSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly vandalizing an Alabama church that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said two boys, ages 13 and 15, were identified as suspects using tips and video evidence in the break-in at New Antioch Church of Christ in Hillsboro sometime early Friday. Both juveniles have been transferred to the Juvenile Probation Office, al.com reported.