Aircraft maintenance company expanding, adding 250 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aircraft maintenance company in northern Kentucky is expanding and will add nearly 250 jobs, officials said.

FEAM AERO will locate a new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where it will provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. Jobs at the facility will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and management positions.