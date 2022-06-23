Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PARIS (AP) — The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM said Thursday that it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport, which has seen flight cancellations, damaging delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told reporters that the company is seeking compensation for some of its losses, blaming the troubles at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on shortages of security and other ground personnel outside KLM’s control.