After a rocket: 'One second and you are left with nothing' CARA ANNA, Associated Press April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 11:21 a.m.
1 of12 Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, stroke in a residencial area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The boy was at home when the rocket struck across the street and the window shattered. Stunned, he found his father and crawled under his blanket. They clung to each other and asked, “Are you still alive?”
Then the father noticed blood. Glass shards had cut the boy’s right leg to the bone.