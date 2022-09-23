Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Nelson Cirino's home stands with its roof torn off by the winds of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation even as Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces were preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.
1of17Nelson Cirino's home stands with its roof torn off by the winds of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation even as Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces were preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.Alejandro Granadillo/AP

Sept. 16 - 22, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Written By
More News