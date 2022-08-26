AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Photos of slain journalists are posted up on a wall during a vigil to protest the murder of journalist Fredid Roman, outside Mexico's Attorney General's office in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Roman was the 15th media worker killed so far this year in Mexico, where it is now considered the most dangerous country for reporters outside a war zone. Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Supporters of Cristina Fernandez, Argentina's former president and the country's current vice president, walk under a banner featured with a face painting of her, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to sentence Fernandez to 12 years in prison and bar her from holding public office for life for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy that irregularly awarded public works contracts to a friend. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Duverseau Marie Cephta, whose leg was amputated when she was injured by last year's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, cooks in her home in the Lagodray area of Les Cayes, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Odelyn Joseph/AP
Former Army Maj. Antauro Humala, the brother of former President Ollanta Humala, greets supporters after he was released from prison, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Humala was serving a 19-year sentence for rebellion after taking up arms in 2005 against then-President Alejandro Toledo as well crimes of simple homicide, kidnapping, aggravated damage, theft, and firearm snatching. Martin Mejia/AP
A nurse uses a megaphone during a protest by active and retired public workers demanding the government pay their full benefits and respect collective bargaining agreements, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Ariana Cubillos/AP
The embalmed heart of Brazil's former emperor Dom Pedro I is displayed in a container of formaldehyde, during a press visit to the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The heart of the emperor who declared Brazil's independence in 1822 arrived from Portugal for display as part of Brazil's independence bicentennial celebration on Sept. 7. Eraldo Peres/AP
Aug. 19 - 25, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.