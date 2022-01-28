AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022
1 of20 Ukrainian servicemen carry water supplies for an advanced position on the front line in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The U.S. rejection of Russia's main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left "little ground for optimism," the Kremlin said Thursday, but added that dialogue was still possible. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 The city of Athens with the ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. A snowstorm of rare severity disrupted road and air traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while most of Greece, including — unusually — several Aegean islands, and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow. (Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP) Antonis Nikolopoulos/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Israel's ambassador to Romania David Saranga delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Holocaust memorial in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan.27, 2022. Holocaust survivors and politicians warned about the resurgence of antisemitism and Holocaust denial as the world remembered Nazi atrocities and commemorated the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp on Thursday. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 People walk in a snow-covered park with the iconic Haghia Sophia in the background at Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Rescue crews in Istanbul and Athens on Tuesday cleared roads that had come to a standstill after a massive cold front and snowstorms hit much of Turkey and Greece, leaving countless people and vehicles in both cities stranded overnight in freezing conditions. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying commemoration ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. People gathered to mark the 78th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad. The Nazi German and Finnish siege and blockade of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, was broken on Jan. 18, 1943 but finally lifted Jan. 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the 900-day siege. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 A honour guard soldier stands in snowfall as people walk to the Motherland monument to place flowers and wreaths at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. People gathered to mark the 78th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad. The Nazi German and Finnish siege and blockade of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, was broken on Jan. 18, 1943 but finally lifted Jan. 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the 900-day siege. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Comoros' El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, left, jumps for the ball with Cameroon's JC Castelletto during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs in central London, early Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast Guard after they were discovered in a packed wooden boat off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. Pau de la Calle/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Burkina Faso's supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 Round of 16 soccer match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, Sunday Jan. 23, 2022. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse as she wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
JAN. 21-27, 2022
From the unfolding crisis in Ukraine to a snowy Acropolis, beleaguered British PM Boris Johnson's jog with his dog in central London and Africa's soccer Cup of Nations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most captivating images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.
