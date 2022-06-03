AP PHOTOS: Russian malls half-empty after Western firms exit June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 3:10 a.m.
1 of24 A notice on the glass-door warns that the store is closed due to technical problems, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 St. Basil's Cathedral and the Spasskaya Tower are reflected in a window of an almost empty and dark Burberry boutique, closed due to sanctions, inside the GUM department store in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 People sit in a street cafe along the coast of the Gulf of Finland in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 1, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Few visitors pass inside the GUM department store with lots of boutiques closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 People walk along the coast of the Gulf of Finland in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with the Business Tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in the background. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Visitors with their children walk inside the GUM department store with a Dior boutique closed due to sanctions along an installation of a history of cycling in Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 People walk past a Zara shop closed due to sanctions in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Visitors walk past a Nespresso shop closed due to sanctions in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 A young man plays guitar as other applicants to the Moscow Art Theatre School wait for their turn at an admission exam gather in front of a closed due to sanctions Starbucks street cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 A woman walks at an almost empty shopping center with many shops closed due to sanctions, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 A food delivery man rides a scooter along a Louvre boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 A visitor looks at an empty "Samsonite", suitcases and bags shop closed due to sanctions in a store in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 A woman sits looking at her smartphone in front of shops closed due to sanctions in a mall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 1, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Pedestrians walking in a street are reflected in a window of the GUM department store with a Louis Vuitton boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 A visitor walks inside the GUM department store with a Dior boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 A food delivery man rides a bicycle along the GUM department store with a Cartier boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
Life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine enters its 15th week.
People are out and about, enjoying the first rays of late spring sun; restaurants are full, and most seem to have forgotten about the panic that created long lines in front of ATMs and grocery stores in February and March.