AP PHOTOS: Living amid flood in Indonesia, unable to leave DITA ALANGKARA and VICTORIA MILKO Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 11:54 p.m.
1 of15 Zuriah stands outside her flooded home in Mondoliko, Central Java, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Unable to afford to move to a new home, Zuriah continues to live in the house even as nearly all of her neighbors move away. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Dwi Ulfani stands inside her flooded home in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. When asking Ulfani what she wants to do after school— stay in the village or move elsewhere— she cries when responding in a whisper, "Move." Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Jaka Sadewa, right, his wife Sri Wahyuni and son Bima pose for a photo in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 31, 2022. "I'm worried that every year the water will get higher. But we don't have any resources," she says. "If we had resources, we would move out." Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Kumaison stands on the pathway leading to her house in a flooded neighborhood in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kumaison says her home has been raised with concrete and dirt three times now, each time being followed by even higher flooding. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Munadiroh sits outside her home in Mondoliko, Central Java, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Her child makes the long journey to school by wading through the water and riding in a boat several times a week. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Sudarto stands at the door of his flooded home as his daughter Turiah looks on at their flooded house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 31, 2022. With a physical disability that prevents Turiah from normal work in the village, she spends her day sitting in the home's front window on an elevated wooden platform. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Mar'iah sits outside her house while waiting for the flood water to subside in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Mar'iah explains that she sits in the chair every day waiting until her house is dry enough to enter again. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Suratmi, who is paralyzed, lies in her bed as her daughter Ngatiroh, right, walks on the floor that has been raised to prevent flood water in their house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ngatiroh said that after her mother Suratmi's home collapsed due to flooding, she moved her into the windowless, dirt-floor home that they now share. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Wahidah stands on her porch with her friends in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 31, 2022. "There's nowhere to go. I think the younger generation should move. If they have money they should buy land. But I don't have money right now, so I stay," she said. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Sukarman walks on a flooded pathway outside his house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Sukarman thinks younger people, such as his granddaughter Dwi Ulfani, should try to move out of the village if they can. But he's resigned to the fact that with no money or other family homes, he's likely to spend the rest of his life living in an increasingly flooded home. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
DEMAK REGENCY, Indonesia (AP) — The rice fields are washed away. Coconut trees and chili plants, flooded with salt water, are all dead. The farmers’ fish ponds fail, the water getting so high that the fish swim over the nets. And trash carried by the tides float in and out of homes with doors that no longer can be shut.
On the northern coast of Central Java, Indonesia, villages are hit hard as sea levels rise, one of many effects of climate change. Many homes have been “raised” with cement or dirt several times over in an effort by occupants to keep dry. Others can only be accessed when the tide is low, trapping people inside for hours at a time.
DITA ALANGKARA and VICTORIA MILKO