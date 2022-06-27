AP PHOTOS: Israel's separation barrier, 20 years on ODED BALILTY, Associated Press June 27, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 A vendor sells goods to Palestinian laborers as they cross from Israel back to the West Bank at the end of working day, next to a section of Israel's separation barrier in Meitar crossing in the West Bank, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Palestinians walk by a section of the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank village of Abu Dis in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem located on the West Bank side of Israel's separation barrier, is seen through a broken window of the city's shuttered Atarot airport, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Strawberries are offered for sale on a section of Israel's concrete separation barrier at the West Bank city of Qalqilya, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Arabic on the wall reads " Palestine is all ours, water and salt". Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Jewish settlers who live in the Rachel's Tomb compound enjoy their playground located next to a section of Israel's concrete barrier, separating them from the West Bank city of Bethlehem in the background, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A Palestinian man sits on a ladder next to a section of Israel's separation barrier, at the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Goats graze in east Jerusalem, backdrop by a section of Israel's separation barrier surrounding Shuafat refugee camp, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Palestinian women sit on a section of Israel's concrete separation barrier next to a small market at the West Bank city of Qalqilya, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Vegetation grow by a section of Israel's concrete barrier separating Shuafat refugee camp from Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Palestinian women wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint on their way to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the fourth Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Friday, April 29, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Palestinian students wait for transportation next to a section of Israel's concrete barrier separating between Jerusalem and the West Bank village of A-Ram, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Ultra Orthodox Jews peek through a small gap in the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure the Rachel's Tomb Judaism's third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
JERUSALEM (AP) — Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever.
Israel is actively encouraging its Jewish citizens to settle on both sides of the barrier as it builds and expands settlements deep inside the occupied West Bank, more than a decade after the collapse of any serious peace talks.