AP PHOTOS: Flags on display throughout Beijing Olympics Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 6:49 a.m.
The Chinese flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Team Netherlands celebrates after winning the women's 3000-meter relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP
Gold medal winner Japan's Ayumu Hirano ties Japnes flag as he celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
Erin Jackson of the United States carries an American flag across the ice after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP
Switzerland's Ryan Regez celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
Gold medalist Birk Ruud of Norway holds his country's flag during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP
China's Xu Mengtao celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP
Miho Takagi of Japan holds her country's flag after winning the silver medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP
Members of team Canada celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's 5000-meter relay finals during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP
Gold medal winner United States' Alexander Hall, right, hugs silver medal winner United State's Nick Goepper as they celebrate after the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
Bronze medal winner Germany's Daniela Maier celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP
The flags of Canada, the United States, and Finland are presented during the medal ceremony after Canada defeated the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP
Steven Dubois, of Canada, reacts after his second place finish in the men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, center, and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals in the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/AP
Donovan Carrillo, of Mexico, gestures after competing in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP
Bronze medal finisher Japan's Akito Watabe wraps himself in a flag during a venue ceremony after the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen large hill/10km competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Aaron Favila/AP
Gao Tingyu of China carries his country's flag after winning the gold medal and setting an Olympic record in the men's speedskating 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP
Christopher Grotheer, of Germany, celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Bronze medal winner Henrik Harlaut of Sweden walks with his country's flag after the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
A fan waves a Canadian flag following a men's qualification round hockey game between Canada and China at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Canada won 7-2. Mark Humphrey/AP
From the opening to the closing ceremony, flags are on display at the Olympics.
Athletes wrap themselves in their countries' flags after winning, or wave them in pride as they take victory laps around ice rinks. In the stands, fans hold up flags to show their support at competitions. Flags also are raised at medal ceremonies in a nod to those who make it to the podium.