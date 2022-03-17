AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

Raging walls of flame light up the night from inside the gutted interior of a bombed brick warehouse where firefighters desperately shoot water toward crumbling walls and smoke that looks like it was belched from an erupting volcano fills the sky with dense, black clouds.

A doctor in a white coat makes his way through a dim, dank basement corridor and other medical workers huddle together in an underground room after an air raid alarm sends them scurrying from their work attending scores of wounded.