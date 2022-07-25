Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees.

A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.

The Associated Press had photographers along the route the whole way, taking pictures of the riders, the fans and the scenery as the world's most prestigious race twisted and turned its way up the famous Alpe d'Huez and past other national monuments.

