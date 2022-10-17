ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk's plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud.

The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU. She said it was unreasonable for the court to go through a 7.5-hour meeting, among other issues.