A target of Trump's ire, Raffensperger fights for reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is fighting to keep his job.
The secretary of state emerged from relative obscurity into the national spotlight when he insisted that Georgia’s election had been accurate and secure, and refused to bend to pressure from Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Raffensperger says he’s running for reelection based on his record of integrity as a principled conservative.