A migrant survivor of the trailer: 'They couldn't breathe' SONIA PÉREZ D., Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 8:15 p.m.
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The advice of a friend to stay near the door of a semi-trailer may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly end that 53 other migrants met when the truck was abandoned last week on the outskirts of San Antonio.
Cardona Tomás, a 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital, said in a phone interview Monday from her hospital bed that it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.
