'A blitzkrieg': Ukraine's volunteer fighters brace for more FRANCESCA EBEL, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 1:29 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Andrey Gonchruk served alongside Russian soldiers when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union and called them brothers. But on Wednesday, the 68-year-old wiped his face with one hand and grasped a rifle with another, ready to resist their invasion of his country.
“This is a blitzkrieg,” Gonchruk said. He stood in the rubble of a home newly shattered by what residents called a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, a village on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital that has found itself in the crossfire as Moscow attempts to take Kyiv.
Written By
FRANCESCA EBEL