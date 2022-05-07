80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby BETH HARRIS, AP Racing Writer May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 8:14 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With favorite Epicenter and Zandon dueling in front, Rich Strike came charging up the rail for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third at Churchill Downs in front of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.