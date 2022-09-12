74th Emmy Awards | Live News The Associated Press Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 7:37 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Emily Heller arrives with a kick me sign on her back at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Emily Heller arrives with a kick me sign on her back at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Megan Stalter arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Megan Stalter arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Laura Linney arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Laura Linney arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
The red carpet for the 74th Emmy Awards is underway as everyone gets ready for showtime at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Saturday Night Live” veteran and first-time Emmy host Kenan Thompson told The Associated Press that he was planning to open the show “with a bang” ... but don’t expect Oscars slap-level drama in the Microsoft Theater. It should be, producers promised, a conflict-free night.
AP Television Writer Lynn Elber has a helpful overview of the show, which could see some historic wins if “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary” beat out “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” for best drama and comedy.
Written By
The Associated Press